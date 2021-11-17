EDC Blockchain Reaches Market Capitalization of $238,125.67 (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 17th. During the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. EDC Blockchain has a market capitalization of $238,125.67 and approximately $528.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,036.61 or 0.97694978 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00047089 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00039093 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 41.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003409 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $333.78 or 0.00552343 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000137 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Coin Profile

EDC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling EDC Blockchain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDC Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

