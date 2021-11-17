Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Director Sells $311,690.00 in Stock

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $311,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Edgewell Personal Care stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.33. The stock had a trading volume of 16,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.12. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52-week low of $29.87 and a 52-week high of $46.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.04.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 24,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

