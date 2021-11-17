Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Director Sells $311,690.00 in Stock

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $311,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Edgewell Personal Care stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.33. The stock had a trading volume of 16,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.12. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52-week low of $29.87 and a 52-week high of $46.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.04.
Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 24,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Edgewell Personal Care
Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.
