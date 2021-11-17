Eidelman Virant Capital Buys New Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,180 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 51,951.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 16,105 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 33.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 114.3% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIVB stock traded down $13.22 on Wednesday, reaching $741.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,879. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $679.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $607.55. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $337.83 and a 12-month high of $763.22. The firm has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.48.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 32.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $559.09 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $747.85.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total transaction of $96,707.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,200 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.09, for a total value of $1,619,398.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

