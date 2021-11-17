Eidelman Virant Capital Buys Shares of 8,000 RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK)

Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 8,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RICK. Scholtz & Company LLC purchased a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at $6,577,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 393.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,591 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after buying an additional 64,247 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 6,086.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 35,421 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,013,000 after purchasing an additional 18,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at $947,000. Institutional investors own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Bradley Lim Chhay bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.50 per share, with a total value of $25,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,150 shares in the company, valued at $136,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Yura V. Barabash purchased 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.22 per share, for a total transaction of $34,886.88. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 504 shares in the company, valued at $34,886.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised RCI Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of RCI Hospitality stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,202. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $25.52 and a twelve month high of $81.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.69. The company has a market cap of $666 million, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is 5.69%.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

