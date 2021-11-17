Eidelman Virant Capital Grows Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Eidelman Virant Capital raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,916 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Netflix comprises about 1.4% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 423.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 126.7% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total transaction of $4,720,326.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $11,231,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,290 shares of company stock valued at $77,504,021. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $4.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $691.42. 80,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,078,232. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $306.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $475.84 and a one year high of $690.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $630.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $558.90.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Netflix from $625.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $451.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $667.70.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

