Eidelman Virant Capital Increases Stock Position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Eidelman Virant Capital raised its holdings in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SFIX. Slate Path Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 1,001.9% in the second quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 2,534,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,320 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in Stitch Fix by 101.7% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,750,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,730 shares during the last quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. increased its position in Stitch Fix by 27.8% during the second quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 6,139,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,989 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Stitch Fix by 23.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,816,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,411,000 after purchasing an additional 924,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Stitch Fix by 92.7% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,666,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,571,000 after purchasing an additional 801,782 shares during the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $1,079,464.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $669,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 198,485 shares of company stock valued at $6,809,221. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SFIX. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

Shares of SFIX stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.51. The stock had a trading volume of 27,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,858. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -324.87 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.95. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.34 and a twelve month high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $571.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.01 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. Stitch Fix’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. Analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

