Eidelman Virant Capital Sells 3,407 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Eidelman Virant Capital trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,934 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,407 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 2.2% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% during the second quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 22,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,962,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.27. 158,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,875,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $140.86 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $287.60 billion, a PE ratio of 145.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.21.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.41.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

