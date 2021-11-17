Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,252.00

Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,252 ($16.36) and last traded at GBX 1,250 ($16.33), with a volume of 58155 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,246 ($16.28).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ECM shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 935 ($12.22) to GBX 995 ($13.00) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,420 ($18.55) target price on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,383 ($18.07) to GBX 1,477 ($19.30) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,420 ($18.55) target price on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital lifted their target price on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,310 ($17.12) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,335.29 ($17.45).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,120.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,064.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of £5.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.40 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. Electrocomponents’s payout ratio is 0.40%.

Electrocomponents Company Profile (LON:ECM)

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

