Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,082 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penobscot Wealth Management raised its position in Electronic Arts by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 13,817 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Electronic Arts by 347.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 228,430 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,855,000 after buying an additional 177,391 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth $1,235,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,115,000. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.34, for a total value of $116,272.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $1,422,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,914 shares of company stock valued at $6,364,885. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.40.

EA opened at $139.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.60 and its 200-day moving average is $140.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.50 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.41 and a 52-week high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.