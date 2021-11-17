Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,910 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,910 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 191.5% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.00.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $308,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $214,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 515,784 shares of company stock valued at $61,403,881. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $152.45 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $155.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.20, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.02.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

