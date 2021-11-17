Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,255 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in MSCI by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MSCI in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on MSCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $648.57.

MSCI stock opened at $675.15 on Wednesday. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $380.00 and a one year high of $679.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $635.65 and its 200 day moving average is $577.00. The firm has a market cap of $55.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.84 and a beta of 0.95.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.62 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 199.50% and a net margin of 35.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.60, for a total transaction of $1,646,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.