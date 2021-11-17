Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Invests $656,000 in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 17,097.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 79,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,294,000 after buying an additional 78,991 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 19.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,054,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $211,404,000 after purchasing an additional 495,296 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 56.0% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 7,224 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 60.1% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 114,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,908,000 after acquiring an additional 42,895 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the second quarter worth about $212,000.

ITB stock opened at $77.59 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $46.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.69.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

