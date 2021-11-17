Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $233,000 Investment in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $953,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $863,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 300.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 506.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 181,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,140,000 after purchasing an additional 151,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $359,000.

Get Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF alerts:

BLOK stock opened at $59.21 on Wednesday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $64.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.