Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 117.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 111.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 63.1% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 9,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RFEM stock opened at $68.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.51. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.02 and a fifty-two week high of $78.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.589 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

