Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SRLN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 77.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1,835.5% during the second quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 57.5% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $45.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.90. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $46.34.

