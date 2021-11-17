Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.87 Per Share

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) – Equities researchers at Raymond James reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Emera in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will earn $2.87 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.90. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EMA. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Emera in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Emera from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$65.00 price objective on shares of Emera in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Emera to C$62.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$61.73.

Shares of TSE EMA opened at C$59.30 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$58.31 and its 200-day moving average is C$57.79. The stock has a market cap of C$15.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96. Emera has a twelve month low of C$49.66 and a twelve month high of C$60.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.663 dividend. This is a positive change from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Emera’s payout ratio is presently 140.36%.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

