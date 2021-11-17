EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS) Insider Peter Southby Acquires 11 Shares

EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS) insider Peter Southby purchased 11 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,372 ($17.93) per share, with a total value of £150.92 ($197.18).

Peter Southby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 11th, Peter Southby acquired 35 shares of EMIS Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,356 ($17.72) per share, for a total transaction of £474.60 ($620.07).

On Wednesday, October 13th, Peter Southby acquired 11 shares of EMIS Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,338 ($17.48) per share, for a total transaction of £147.18 ($192.29).

On Monday, September 13th, Peter Southby acquired 11 shares of EMIS Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,280 ($16.72) per share, for a total transaction of £140.80 ($183.96).

Shares of LON EMIS opened at GBX 1,348 ($17.61) on Wednesday. EMIS Group plc has a one year low of GBX 955 ($12.48) and a one year high of GBX 1,538 ($20.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,381.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,283.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £853.43 million and a PE ratio of 29.69.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a dividend of GBX 17.60 ($0.23) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This is a boost from EMIS Group’s previous dividend of $16.00. EMIS Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.70%.

EMIS Group Company Profile

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides connected healthcare software and systems for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, EMIS Health and EMIS Enterprise. The EMIS Health segment supplies integrated care technology to national health service markets, including primary, community, acute, and social care.

