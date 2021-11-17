Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. (NYSE:EPWR) Short Interest Update

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. (NYSE:EPWR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, an increase of 153.8% from the October 14th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE EPWR opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $10.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.77.

Get Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,092,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I by 97.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 146,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 72,457 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I by 229.1% during the second quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 82,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 57,590 shares during the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I during the first quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 53.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.