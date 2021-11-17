Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist decreased their price target on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Encompass Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.00.

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $62.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.91. Encompass Health has a one year low of $60.85 and a one year high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EHC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Encompass Health by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Encompass Health by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Encompass Health by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

