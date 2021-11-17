Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Endava had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Endava’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:DAVA traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $164.07. The company had a trading volume of 5,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,206. Endava has a twelve month low of $60.01 and a twelve month high of $172.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DAVA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Endava in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Endava from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Endava in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Endava from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.78.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Endava stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

About Endava

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

