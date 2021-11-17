Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.340-$2.410 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $842.55 million-$849.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $846.71 million.Endava also updated its FY22 guidance to GBP 1.71-1.76 EPS.

Shares of DAVA stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.75. 3,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,206. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.97. Endava has a 52-week low of $60.01 and a 52-week high of $172.41.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.69 million. Endava had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Endava will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on DAVA. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Endava in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Endava from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endava from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a hold rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Endava in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $153.78.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Endava stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Endava were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 47.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Endava

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

