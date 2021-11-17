Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.000-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Energizer stock opened at $39.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. Energizer has a 12-month low of $36.14 and a 12-month high of $52.85.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Energizer had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 74.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.69%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energizer from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energizer currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Energizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Energizer by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Energizer by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,221,000 after buying an additional 91,559 shares during the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

