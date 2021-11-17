Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR)’s stock price dropped 6.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.21 and last traded at $10.26. Approximately 162,654 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 4,396,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.99.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UUUU. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -41.04 and a beta of 1.50.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 17.28% and a negative net margin of 1,815.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 17,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $165,579.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,135,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,091,000 after purchasing an additional 193,360 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Energy Fuels by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,005,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,282,000 after acquiring an additional 685,889 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Energy Fuels by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,711,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,833 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Energy Fuels by 4.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,253,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after purchasing an additional 54,013 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Energy Fuels by 299.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,245,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after purchasing an additional 933,333 shares during the period. 27.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

