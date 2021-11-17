Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT) Short Interest Up 144.4% in October

Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, an increase of 144.4% from the October 14th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 554,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ENRT opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. Enertopia has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07.

About Enertopia

Enertopia Corp. is an exploration and development company. It engages in the acquisition of natural resource properties. The firm produces battery-grade lithium carbonate from brines or the creation of a synthetic brine from the firm’s lithium project. Its projects include 160 Acres of Placer and Lode Claims in Clayton Valley, Nevada.

