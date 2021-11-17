Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Stifel Nicolaus

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) was upgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Eneti from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eneti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get Eneti alerts:

NASDAQ:NETI opened at $8.76 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 18.43, a current ratio of 18.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Eneti has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $24.74.

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $37.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.89 million. Eneti had a positive return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 230.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eneti will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NETI. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Eneti during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eneti in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,339,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eneti in the first quarter valued at about $1,402,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Eneti during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eneti in the first quarter worth approximately $287,000.

Eneti Company Profile

Eneti, Inc engages in the provision of international shipping services. It operates the latest generation of new building dry bulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications. Its vessels transports a broad range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Eneti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eneti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.