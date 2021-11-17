Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Raised to $266.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $210.00 to $266.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.73% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $214.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.45.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $251.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.06 and a 200-day moving average of $169.73. The stock has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a PE ratio of 218.78, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.30. Enphase Energy has a 52-week low of $108.88 and a 52-week high of $254.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.49.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.17, for a total transaction of $4,354,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $4,514,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,453 shares of company stock worth $17,850,206 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,427.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 222,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,017,000 after buying an additional 207,555 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 342.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 40.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 504,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,801,000 after purchasing an additional 146,542 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 130.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 138,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,432,000 after purchasing an additional 78,327 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 141.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 119,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,779,000 after purchasing an additional 70,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.