Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) PT Raised to $265.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Cowen from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.99.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

ENPH traded up $4.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $256.21. 13,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,944,111. The stock has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.30. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $108.88 and a twelve month high of $254.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.49.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 9,453 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total transaction of $2,207,275.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $4,514,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,453 shares of company stock worth $17,850,206. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,900,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,984,000 after acquiring an additional 962,049 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,184,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,604,647,000 after buying an additional 769,132 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 6,340.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 734,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,911,000 after buying an additional 723,281 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,630,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,502,920,000 after buying an additional 568,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,994,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $917,067,000 after buying an additional 319,197 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.