Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enservco had a net margin of 7.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.86%.

Shares of Enservco stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $1.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,430. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Enservco has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $3.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 million, a PE ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.33.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Enservco stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Enservco at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enservco Corp. engages in the provision of services to the domestic onshore oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the Production Services and Completion and Other Services segments. The Production Services segment utilizes a fleet of hot oil trucks and acidizing units to provide maintenance services to the domestic oil and gas industry.

