Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) – National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report issued on Sunday, November 14th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.92.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. CSFB set a C$16.00 target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$16.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.57.

AQN opened at C$17.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.62. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of C$17.51 and a one year high of C$22.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.424 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 54.65%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.