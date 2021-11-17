Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Equity Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.65. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Equity Bancshares’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 28.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EQBK. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded Equity Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

NASDAQ:EQBK opened at $35.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $601.08 million, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.75. Equity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $19.91 and a 1-year high of $35.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Equity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 8.67%.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Harbert sold 9,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $331,470.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory H. Kossover sold 11,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $364,788.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,578 shares of company stock worth $729,391. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 3.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 6.7% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 130.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 663.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

