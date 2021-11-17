Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lessened its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 459.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 68.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

In other Essential Utilities news, EVP Daniel Schuller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTRG opened at $47.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.11 and a 12-month high of $51.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.56.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.2682 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.