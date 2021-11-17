Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Hits New 52-Week High at $353.81

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $353.81 and last traded at $350.74, with a volume of 2585 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $350.32.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EL. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.18.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $324.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.41 billion, a PE ratio of 42.46, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.98.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 25.70%.

In other news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 184,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total value of $61,913,233.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 47,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.98, for a total transaction of $16,434,157.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 284,333 shares of company stock valued at $95,829,034. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,720,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,636,428,000 after buying an additional 259,711 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,374,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,398,000 after purchasing an additional 681,085 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,435,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,391,000 after purchasing an additional 60,804 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,349,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,974,000 after purchasing an additional 210,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,147,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,038,000 after purchasing an additional 369,154 shares in the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

