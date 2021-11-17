Ether Zero Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2,861.00 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 56.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 17th. During the last week, Ether Zero has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. Ether Zero has a market capitalization of $220,578.41 and approximately $2,861.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether Zero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,264.15 or 0.07033673 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.01 or 0.00084135 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 42.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

Ether Zero (CRYPTO:ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 228,469,283 coins and its circulating supply is 186,439,870 coins. Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

