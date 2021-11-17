Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Insider Sells $1,389,333.66 in Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 5,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.99, for a total value of $1,389,333.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Goyal Kruti Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 25th, Goyal Kruti Patel sold 4,524 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,131,000.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,280 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.66, for a total value of $282,444.80.

On Monday, October 18th, Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,492 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $335,700.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,492 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $335,700.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,280 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.55, for a total value of $275,904.00.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $286.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.45. The company has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.60 and a 52 week high of $290.78.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ETSY shares. Roth Capital cut Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on Etsy from $195.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Etsy from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Etsy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.29.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the second quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 98.5% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 366.7% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 142.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

