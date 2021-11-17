Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Euroseas had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 22.01%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS.

Euroseas stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.80. 164,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,515. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.24 and a 200 day moving average of $24.57. Euroseas has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $39.17. The company has a market capitalization of $180.75 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.56.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ESEA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Maxim Group upped their target price on Euroseas from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Euroseas in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESEA. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Euroseas by 12,595.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 23,049 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Euroseas during the second quarter worth $294,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Euroseas by 2,272.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,132 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Euroseas during the third quarter worth $857,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Euroseas during the third quarter worth $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Euroseas Company Profile

Euroseas Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, mainly including manufactured products, and perishables. It also owns drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks such as bauxite, phosphate and fertilizers.

