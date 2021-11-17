EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Shares Gap Down to $18.90

EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.90, but opened at $18.00. EVgo shares last traded at $17.12, with a volume of 165,147 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EVGO shares. Bank of America lowered EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup started coverage on EVgo in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered EVgo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI started coverage on EVgo in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on EVgo in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 42.77, a current ratio of 42.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVGO. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,091,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,648,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of EVgo by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares during the period. Sovarnum Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $677,000. 6.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EVgo (NYSE:EVGO)

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

