EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Director Sells $45,457.50 in Stock

EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Director Hal M. Lucas sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $45,457.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
EVI stock opened at $35.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $435.87 million, a PE ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. EVI Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.92 and a 52-week high of $44.49.
EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $64.55 million during the quarter. EVI Industries had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.56%.
About EVI Industries
EVI Industries, Inc operates as a value-added distributor, and provides advisory and technical services. The company provides its customers with planning, designing, and consulting services related to their commercial laundry operations; and also sells and leases its customers commercial laundry equipment, specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.
Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions
Receive News & Ratings for EVI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.