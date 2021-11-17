EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Director Sells $45,457.50 in Stock

EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Director Hal M. Lucas sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $45,457.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

EVI stock opened at $35.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $435.87 million, a PE ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. EVI Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.92 and a 52-week high of $44.49.

EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $64.55 million during the quarter. EVI Industries had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 313.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in EVI Industries by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in EVI Industries by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EVI Industries by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in EVI Industries by 223.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

EVI Industries, Inc operates as a value-added distributor, and provides advisory and technical services. The company provides its customers with planning, designing, and consulting services related to their commercial laundry operations; and also sells and leases its customers commercial laundry equipment, specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

