EvidenZ (BCDT) Market Cap Achieves $5.80 Million

EvidenZ (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 17th. EvidenZ has a total market cap of $5.80 million and $245,049.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EvidenZ has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar. One EvidenZ coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000475 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00048334 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $132.92 or 0.00220604 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00010797 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

EvidenZ Profile

EvidenZ (BCDT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,099,244 coins. EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @MyEvidenZ

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDT is the token linked to the EvidenZ framework, used by the company BCdiploma to allow hundreds of institutions to issue diplomas in a digital, decentralized and secure way. The BCDT is required to issue each certificate on the Ethereum blockchain. It is a utility token: for each certification, part of the BCDT used is burned by the smart contract of the EvidenZ ecosystem, reducing its total quantity. 40M BCDTs were issued during an ICO in January 2018: no more BCDTs will be issued after this date. Gitlab | Telegram | Medium “

Buying and Selling EvidenZ

