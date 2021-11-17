Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Evofem Biosciences had a negative net margin of 4,403.58% and a negative return on equity of 1,593.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS.

Shares of EVFM stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $0.52. 27,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,397,466. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $80.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of -0.24. Evofem Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $5.53.

Get Evofem Biosciences alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 441.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 37,855 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 148.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 53,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 29.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 30,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

EVFM has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Evofem Biosciences from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Evofem Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Evofem Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evofem Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.