Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Issues Earnings Results

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 38.88% and a negative net margin of 2,326.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS.
NASDAQ:EVGN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.30. The stock had a trading volume of 550,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,994. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.07. Evogene has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $10.24. The stock has a market cap of $59.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.23.
EVGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Evogene in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Evogene in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evogene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Evogene in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Evogene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.
Evogene Company Profile
Evogene Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of a computer-biological platform for improving the development processes of products in the field of life sciences. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Industrial Applications, and Human Health. The Agriculture segment develops seed traits, agrochemical products, and agrobiological products to improve plant performance.
