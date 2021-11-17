Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Issues Earnings Results

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 38.88% and a negative net margin of 2,326.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS.

NASDAQ:EVGN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.30. The stock had a trading volume of 550,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,994. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.07. Evogene has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $10.24. The stock has a market cap of $59.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.23.

EVGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Evogene in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Evogene in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evogene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Evogene in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Evogene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Evogene by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 901,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 123,154 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Evogene by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 12,575 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Evogene by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 32,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Evogene by 164.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

Evogene Company Profile

Evogene Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of a computer-biological platform for improving the development processes of products in the field of life sciences. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Industrial Applications, and Human Health. The Agriculture segment develops seed traits, agrochemical products, and agrobiological products to improve plant performance.

