Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €29.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.40 ($31.06) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €32.28 ($37.97).

Shares of FRA EVK opened at €27.82 ($32.73) on Tuesday. Evonik Industries has a 12 month low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 12 month high of €32.97 ($38.79). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €27.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of €28.50.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

