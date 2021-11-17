Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $425.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Evoqua Water Technologies’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Evoqua Water Technologies updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of AQUA traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.80. The company had a trading volume of 18,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,955. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 101.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Evoqua Water Technologies has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $47.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.64.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

AQUA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Evoqua Water Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 276.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,180 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.