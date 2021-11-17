Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Price Target Increased to C$55.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EIFZF has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC raised their target price on Exchange Income from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their target price on Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.86.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Shares of EIFZF opened at $36.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.19 and a 200-day moving average of $33.49. Exchange Income has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $37.72.

Exchange Income Corp. is a diversified, acquisition-oriented company, which focuses on opportunities in the manufacturing and aviation business. It operates through Aerospace and Aviation and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace and Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.