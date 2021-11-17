Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Price Target Raised to C$49.00

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) had its target price boosted by analysts at CIBC from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

Shares of Exchange Income stock opened at $36.70 on Monday. Exchange Income has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $37.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.49.

Exchange Income Corp. is a diversified, acquisition-oriented company, which focuses on opportunities in the manufacturing and aviation business. It operates through Aerospace and Aviation and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace and Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut.

