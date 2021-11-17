Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) PT Raised to C$53.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exchange Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

EIFZF opened at $36.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.19 and a 200 day moving average of $33.49. Exchange Income has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $37.72.

Exchange Income Corp. is a diversified, acquisition-oriented company, which focuses on opportunities in the manufacturing and aviation business. It operates through Aerospace and Aviation and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace and Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.