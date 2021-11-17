Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Insider Sells $3,495,486.06 in Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $3,495,486.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $340.77. The stock had a trading volume of 13,586,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,729,428. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.61 and a one year high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $947.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $340.40 and a 200 day moving average of $343.56.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FB shares. Truist decreased their target price on Facebook from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 target price on Facebook in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 target price on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter worth $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter worth $43,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

