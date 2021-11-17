Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $14.120-$14.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $377.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $408.83 and its 200-day moving average is $464.27. Fair Isaac has a 1 year low of $370.52 and a 1 year high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $1.55. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 205.21% and a net margin of 29.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FICO. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $630.00 to $550.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $464.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Fair Isaac from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $522.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $543.71.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total value of $99,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fair Isaac stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 43.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,850 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.48% of Fair Isaac worth $69,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

