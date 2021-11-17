Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) by 41.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,021 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.11% of Falcon Minerals worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $541,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLMN opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $475.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 1.78. Falcon Minerals Co. has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $6.58.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 14.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Falcon Minerals Co. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.27%. This is an increase from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 375.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FLMN. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.88.

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

