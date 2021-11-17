Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,838,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340,111 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Falcon Minerals were worth $9,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,037,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 778,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after buying an additional 72,936 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the second quarter worth about $2,165,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 34.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 72,997 shares in the last quarter. 29.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FLMN shares. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet raised Falcon Minerals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Falcon Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLMN opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $475.07 million, a PE ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.02. Falcon Minerals Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 3.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Falcon Minerals Co. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.27%. This is a positive change from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 375.00%.

Falcon Minerals Profile

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.