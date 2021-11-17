Fatcoin Price Hits $0.0381 on Top Exchanges (FAT)

Fatcoin (CURRENCY:FAT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. Fatcoin has a market cap of $4.21 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of Fatcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fatcoin has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One Fatcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0381 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fatcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00048711 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.86 or 0.00224057 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00010918 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Fatcoin Coin Profile

Fatcoin (CRYPTO:FAT) is a coin. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2018. Fatcoin’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,655,308 coins. Fatcoin’s official website is www.fatbtc.com . The Reddit community for Fatcoin is /r/Fatbtc . Fatcoin’s official Twitter account is @fatbtc

According to CryptoCompare, “FatBTC is a centralized cryptocurrency exchange located in Seychelles, established in the year 2014. It accepts both withdrawals and deposits in Fiat using CNY, the most active trading pair on FatBTC exchange is ETH/BTC. The Fatcoin (FAT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the internal currency of the FatBTC Exchange. “

Buying and Selling Fatcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fatcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fatcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fatcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fatcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fatcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.